Free Press sports writers share their predictions for Saturday's game between Michigan football and Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland:

Tony Garcia

Nothing suggests an upset is in the offing. The Wolverines have shown they haven't been distracted by anything — namely, two Harbaugh suspensions — and they won't be distracted, even by the looming game vs. Ohio State. This team is too focused, too driven and too senior-led to make that kind of sloppy mistake. The pick: U-M 34, Maryland 13.

Carlos Monarrez

Maryland once canceled classes before a Friday night game against Penn State — and lost, 59-0. The Terps should probably do the opposite and lock their stadium gates so that no one has to see this bludgeoning. The Wolverines will get their 1,000th victory in program history. Take away a zero and that’s probably how many points they could score if they really tried. The pick: U-M 50, Maryland 13.

Rainer Sabin

After Michigan and Jim Harbaugh dropped their suit against the Big Ten, the coach will continue to serve his suspension Saturday against Maryland. It’s a big blow for Harbaugh, considering the program will be seeking its 1,000th win. But the team shouldn’t suffer much. This season, the Wolverines are 4-0 when Harbaugh has been banned from the sideline. And by now, they should be used to their coach not being there, which is weird to say. The pick: U-M 31, Maryland 17.

Jeff Seidel

The Wolverines could win this game anyway they want. They could run it 32 straight times. Or they could go all air attack, just to mess with Ohio State, setting up false tendencies. The Buckeyes beat Maryland, 37-17; and Penn State beat Maryland, 51-15. So Michigan won’t have any trouble with Maryland. The only goal should be: Win the game and stay healthy for Ohio State. The pick: U-M 45, Maryland 14.

Shawn Windsor

The Terrapins can score. They can also throw, better than Penn State, while the Nittany Lions averaged some 40 points a game before losing to the Wolverines, they got there with muscle. That didn't work against U-M. Maryland, meanwhile, has a quarterback, and his ability to throw should keep this one interesting for a bit. The pick: U-M 37, Maryland 20.

