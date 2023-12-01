Michigan football predictions vs. Iowa: All eyes on Big Ten championship postgame

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for Saturday's Big Ten championship game between Michigan football and Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

Tony Garcia

Truly, it's hard to see Iowa moving the ball against Michigan. The Wolverines may struggle at times on offense, but any first downs the Hawkeyes get will be a surprise. It may not get fully out of hand only because there's no reason for the Wolverines to run up the score. They get their starters off the field for the fourth quarter — plenty of time to pick out the perfect angle for when Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has to hand coach Jim Harbaugh another trophy. The pick: U-M 38, Iowa 3.

Carlos Monarrez

Harbaugh returns to the sidelines just in time to hoist the Big Ten championship trophy in a game your cat could coach — and win. The Hawkeyes can play defense, but not much else. The only thing keeping this from being a full-scale bloodbath will be U-M’s backups who take the field late in the game. The pick: U-M 28, Iowa 0.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

Rainer Sabin

In the last year of the current Big Ten format, the imbalance between the East and West divisions will be thrown into sharp relief one final time Saturday. The Wolverines and their No. 1 scoring defense should dominate the impotent Hawkeyes, who have spent the season winning ugly rock fights against mediocre competition while averaging 18 points per game. The last step toward winning a conference championship has never looked easier, setting the stage for Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti to present Harbaugh the trophy during a postgame celebration that should provide the most compelling theater of the evening. The pick: U-M 30, Iowa 3.

OLD FRIEND: QB Cade McNamara, now with Iowa: 'I know so much about that other team'

Jeff Seidel

There will be only one drama in this game: Will Petitti hand over the trophy to Harbaugh? I’m guessing yes and my crystal ball has uncovered the conversation. Petitti: “Congratulations.” Harbaugh: “Bet!” Petitti: “No hard feelings.” Harbaugh: “Ball don’t lie.” Petitti: “Good luck in the CFP.” Harbaugh: Death stare. "Chickens. I raise chickens." The pick: U-M 31, Iowa 0.

THE MAN BEHIND THE SCANDAL: Connor Stalions’ drive unlocked his Michigan dream — and a sign-stealing scandal

Shawn Windsor

A forgone conclusion? Of course. Short of several turnovers this shouldn’t be close. We will give Iowa a touchdown and a field goal but no more. The pick: Michigan 27, Iowa 10.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football predictions vs. Iowa in Big Ten championship game