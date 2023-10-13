Michigan football predictions vs. Indiana: Might be a blowout before halftime

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan football game against Indiana at Michigan Stadium on Saturday (noon, Fox):

Tony Garcia

A change in coordinators isn't going to solve IU's problems, especially against a Michigan defense that's been fantastic through six weeks. The weather might be the only factor slowing down Michigan's offense, but figure on the Wolverines running right through the rain and over the Hoosiers as Blake Corum tops the 100-yard mark for the second time this season. The pick: U-M 42, Indiana 3.

Carlos Monarrez

Three weeks ago, it took the Hoosiers four overtimes to beat Akron. Yes, Akron. At home. It should take the Wolverines seven fewer periods to decide this one as 33.5-point favorites. This will also be the first game for Rod Carey as IU’s offensive coordinator after Tom Allen fired Walt Bell, who has to consider himself lucky not to be part of this shellacking. The pick: U-M 52, Indiana 6.

Rainer Sabin

Indiana has a new offensive coordinator after it dumped Bell at the beginning of October. Carey will call his first game against a Michigan defense that has surrendered 40 points, the lowest total in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season. Good luck to him and the rest of the Hoosiers because they’re going to need it against the mighty Wolverines, who are playing an optimal level right now. The pick: U-M 49, Indiana 6.

Jeff Seidel

Michigan running backs are gonna have a monster day against an Indiana team that is giving up 156 yards per game on the ground. That’s the only thing that will keep this score down somewhat. The Hoosier struggle to stop the run, struggle to score and will struggle all day in Ann Arbor. The pick: U-M 37, Indiana 7.

Shawn Windsor

The Wolverines could probably break the 50-point barrier again if they want to, but Jim Harbaugh is a little kinder at home. The Hoosiers switched quarterbacks a few games back. It helped a little. It won't make a difference against U-M. Indiana has given the Wolverines some good games over the years. Not this year. The pick: U-M 45, Indiana 10.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football predictions vs. Indiana: A blowout before halftime?