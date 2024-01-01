Michigan football predictions vs. Alabama: Wolverines finally break through to title game?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan football and Alabama in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday:

Tony Garcia

What the Wolverines have said all year isn't just talk. Since last year's crushing defeat to TCU, they have been laser focused to get back to this exact moment. McCarthy vs. Milroe. Corum and U-M's line vs. the ferocious Tide front. Jesse Minter's amoeba defense against Tommy Rees' redesigned attack, tailored to the elusive Milroe's skills. As the sun sets behind the San Gabriel Mountain Range and the third quarter turns to fourth, the game will be close. It's just hard to choose against the Tide. The pick: Alabama 26, Michigan 23.

Carlos Monarrez

The Wolverines haven’t played anyone remotely close to Alabama’s level, especially with a defense that boosts three potential first-round draft picks in edge rusher Dallas Turner and cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold. If J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum can be efficient in the run game against a Crimson Tide defense that allowed just 78 rushing yards to Georgia in the SEC title game, the passing game and playbook could open up. Michigan’s own amazing defense should help plenty, but dynamic quarterback Jalen Milroe is playing on a different level right now. Sure, he’s no Alex Orji, but Milroe is averaging 220 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception in the past five games. The pick: Alabama 24, U-M 20.

Rainer Sabin

There are doubts about whether Michigan’s offensive line can hold up against Alabama’s ferocious front. There is skepticism about the Wolverines’ ability to handle Milroe, an athletic passer unlike any quarterback they have seen. There is uncertainty about Jim Harbaugh’s track record in the college postseason, where he holds a 1-6 record in bowl games at Michigan. But his current team, a squad led by a talented set of upperclassmen, is made of different stuff. The Wolverines have always found a path to victory, and they will do so again in the picturesque shadow of the San Gabriel mountains. The pick: U-M 23, Alabama 21.

Jeff Seidel

Before the season I predicted Michigan would win the national championship. After the College Football Playoff pairings were released, I again picked Michigan. I almost wavered, thinking about the idea of giving Nick Saban a month to prepare, thinking about Michigan facing a team that beat Georgia. But ‘Bama barely beat Auburn. So, I’ll stick with Michigan. But McCarthy has to have a great, mistake-free game. The pick: U-M 24, Alabama 21.

Shawn Windsor

Hey, it’s not kickoff yet, and I have a right to change my mind. It’ll take a star turn from McCarthy — or a few gifts from the Crimson Tide’s offense — and dominant play from U-M’s deep defensive front line, but these Wolverines are capable of both, and won’t be at the same athletic disadvantage they were two years ago against Georgia. Yes, Milroe is a problem. But Harbaugh and his staff use the month to get the team prepped and relaxed this time and they pull off the win over the SEC — finally. The pick: U-M 26, Alabama 23.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football predictions vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl