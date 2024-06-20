Michigan football predicted to land 2025 LB from SEC country

Michigan football is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend of the late spring, dubbed ‘victors weekend,’ and one player who will be coming to Ann Arbor appears to be favoring the Wolverines.

Hailing from Stockbridge (Ga.), Chase Taylor is a three-star linebacker who appears to be deciding between Michigan, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina. He has other impressive offers, including Clemson, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, and USC.

But the maize and blue might be the team to beat, as evidenced by 247Sports’ Steve Lorenz putting in a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction indicating he’ll end up in Ann Arbor.

Taylor is athletic and also plays basketball. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds and is primarily being recruited by linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.

He’s rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 571 player in the country, regardless of position, the 60th-best linebacker, and the No. 59 player in the state of Georgia.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Michigan the slight edge over USC at 36.8% to 32.2%.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire