Michigan football preaches chemistry as preparations for College Football Playoff begin

The Michigan football team dove back into preparations for the College Football Playoff this week after coaches spent the last few days crisscrossing the country for recruiting while the players, who recently completed final exams, were given the opportunity to visit their families.

Thursday evening marked the first set of player interviews since the final CFP rankings were announced roughly 10 days ago, and each of the five individuals who spoke to the media said energy and effort remained strong as the Wolverines returned to Schembechler Hall.

MEET THE NEW GUYS: Michigan's 2022 recruiting class: What to like about each player

“Slowly working us back into it,” defensive tackle Christopher Hinton said. “Today we went at it. It was like our (traditional) Tuesday practice, which is, you know, we’re banging. But I think the coaches have a great plan to not kill us early, but get us right so we’re fresh for the game in a couple weeks. I just really like their plan, trust their plan. We’ve been trusting the coaches all year.”

Trust in the coaches and trust in each other remained a popular topic of discussion Thursday for a team that has stressed the importance of brotherhood all season. Several players who spoke to reporters had plans to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” later that evening as an informal team activity.

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Trivial as such a detail might seem, the Wolverines have attributed their improved chemistry to the types of bonding activities that were off limits a year ago when COVID-19 restrictions were far stricter.

JEFF SEIDEL: How Michigan signee Will Johnson is raking in cash — legally — under new system

“The bond that you create outside of the field, it goes a long way on the field,” Hinton said. “Last year with COVID, you can’t eat in the commons, you can’t really hang out with each other. Just the difference between us eating together after practice or during camp, being able to eat between practices and lifts, I think that has a huge impact on just the difference between this year and previous years. The quarterbacks are close to the D-line. The corners are close with the O-line. It’s a team.”

Story continues

Or, as wide receiver Mike Sainristil put it, “Guys on this team really like each other.”

That sense of togetherness paired nicely with the team’s us-against-the-world mentality following a 2-4 campaign in 2020 that invited wide-ranging questions: about coach Jim Harbaugh’s future, about the talent level within the program, about whether a school with such proud tradition but modest success over the last decade could claw its way back to prominence when chief rival Ohio State sat atop the Big Ten.

Players and coaches bunkered inside Schembechler Hall to insulate themselves from outside noise. And on the inside, where Harbaugh overhauled the staff and senior leaders overhauled the team dynamic, they concluded a turnaround was not only possible, but probable, and that winning a Big Ten title would function as more of a steppingstone than a capstone.

Michigan defensive linemen Christopher Hinton, left, and lineman Mazi Smith warm up before the Big Ten championship game against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“The goal wasn’t to get this far, right?” running back Blake Corum said. “The goal was to keep going. So our focus is the same. The goal is the same. Still approaching each and everything the same way. It’s working. Why change it?”

Confidence couldn’t be higher.

Blake Corum still recovering from ankle injury

After sprinting down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown against Iowa in the Big Ten title game, Corum told reporters his injured ankle was only 85% healed. He had dropped out of the win over Indiana on Nov. 6 and missed the next two games before returning against Ohio State.

BOOK IT: Celebrate Michigan's historic Big Ten championship with this new Free Press book!

And in the aftermath of a demolition in Indianapolis, Corum stressed the importance of having roughly 25 days off between hoisting the trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium and kickoff against Georgia on New Year’s Eve.

Corum, 61 yards shy of joining fellow tailback Hassan Haskins as a 1,000-yard rusher, told reporters he is still recovering from the injury but has reached a point where he feels comfortable at practice. He expects to be fully healed for the national semifinal.

“Getting there, you know?” Corum said. “I feel good. I don’t know where I’m at percentage-wise, but I’m there. I’m able to do the things I need to do. I’ll be good regardless. By game time, I’ll be 100.”

Michigan placekicker Jake Moody (13) attempts an extra point against Northern Illinois during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Jake Moody grateful for Lou Groza Award

Prior to being named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, Jake Moody was honored with the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award as the best player at his position in college football.

Moody connected on all 56 of his extra points this season and missed only two field goals in 24 attempts. His success rate of 91.7% on field goals ranked second in the nation among kickers with more than 20 attempts. His 22 field goals made was tied for the fifth-most in the country.

[ Jim Harbaugh breaks down each player in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class ]

Moody, who spoke to reporters for the first time since winning the award, told reporters he received two versions of the trophy. One will remain on display at Schembechler Hall; the other is Moody's to keep.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “It means a lot to not only me but the coaches and everybody else that’s involved in it. My snapper, William Wagner, and holder, Brad Robbins, they’ve done a phenomenal job this year. You can’t get any better than that. We had a sit-down at the beginning of the year. We set our goals, and that was obviously our goal as a unit. We didn’t expect anything less, I guess you could say.”

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football preaches chemistry in College Football Playoff prep