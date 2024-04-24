Michigan football potential starter makes shocking entry into transfer portal

Despite crowing from rival fans that Michigan football would have a mass exodus enter the transfer portal, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, no anticipated starter ended up leaving Ann Arbor for greener pastures.

The closest was safety Keon Sabb, who departed for Alabama, but likely would have been a starter with Rod Moore tearing his ACL during spring ball.

That’s what makes this particular instance beyond surprising. Expected to be the starter opposite Will Johnson at cornerback, DJ Waller — a former three-star from Ohio — who has high upside and has been groomed for this role has reportedly entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of spring ball.

Michigan DB DJ Waller Jr., who played in 11 games as a true freshman last season, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) April 24, 2024

With Waller looking to depart, Michigan could rely on some other defensive backs to fill the void or look into the transfer portal as it did a year ago bringing in Josh Wallace. Ja’Den McBurrows, Kody Jones, and Myles Pollard are all options but given the rave reviews of Jyaire Hill, it now appears to be his job to lose.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire