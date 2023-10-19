Michigan football in potential hot water with the NCAA once again

Ohio State Football’s main rival, Michigan, is once again under an NCAA investigation, for the second time this year.

Earlier this season, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, sat out the first three games of this season as a “self-imposed” penalty for recruiting violations. This recent accusation, is a bit more serious in nature.

Yahoo Sports is reporting that the “NCAA is investigating Michigan for possibly scouting opponents in person in an alleged attempt to ascertain play calling signs,” per industry sources. The piece goes on to explain that sign stealing is not a violation, but the fact that they have in-person scouts at games is.

NCAA is investigating Michigan for possibly scouting opponents in person in an alleged attempt to ascertain play calling signs, industry sources tell Yahoo Sports. Sign stealing is not against NCAA rules; in person scouting is however. With @rossdellenger:… — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 19, 2023

With this investigation is just in it’s infancy stages, if the NCAA found Michigan at fault for it’s recruiting violations, they very well could find evidence against them for this as well.

For now, we’ll just let it all play out.

