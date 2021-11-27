Michigan football posts epic hype video before Ohio State game

“Everything we’ve been working for is right here, right now. Why not us?!”

Jim Harbaugh bellowed to his team, channeling former Michigan basketball head coach John Beilein, who often used that phrase as a call to arms. With everything at stake on Saturday as Michigan takes on Ohio State, for the chance at a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in program history.

So when Harbaugh yelled those words, it was a call to fight — not just on Saturday, but every day leading up to Saturday.

“What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?”

Both things are featured throughout the latest Michigan football hype video, posted on the eve of The Game, yet another matchup against the Buckeyes where next to no one expects the Wolverines to emerge victorious. But as long as the maize and blue play sound football and keep the chip on their shoulder, anything can happen any given Saturday.

Watch the new Michigan football hype video below, narrated by strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

List