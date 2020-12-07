Michigan football postpones Jim Harbaugh news conference as it awaits COVID-19 update

Michigan football is postponing Jim Harbaugh's regularly scheduled Monday news conference until mid-week, as the program waits to determine whether it can return to the practice field following a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Michigan is expected to re-evaluate Monday resuming in-person team activities and practicing ahead of Saturday's rivalry game against Ohio State.

"Michigan football's status has not changed ... that the earliest practice could resume is Monday," U-M spokesperson David Ablauf said in a released statement on Sunday night. "Without any resolution expected until (Monday), we will not be holding media availability with Coach Harbaugh or players on Monday about the upcoming game with Ohio State.

"We are going to move media availability to mid-week and communicate once that has been determined."

[ Michigan football opens as massive underdog against the Buckeyes ]

The Wolverines were forced to cancel their game against Maryland this past Saturday after at least 12 members of the program tested positive for the novel coronavirus, multiple sources told the Free Press.

The sources said Friday the program was awaiting further test results and there was pessimism about the Ohio State game being played.

Michigan is 0-5 against the Buckeyes under Harbaugh, a statistic that has helped fuel conspiracy theories — including from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who later apologized — that the Wolverines (2-4) might try to avoid playing Ohio State, ranked No. 4 in the country, to avoid a third straight embarrassing defeat and also sabotage the Buckeye's bid for a Big Ten title.

Big Ten rules require teams to play at least six games to qualify for the championship game; the Buckeyes currently have played five.

In a stern rebuke to Herbstreit's remarks, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Wednesday: "We’ve been playing this game since 1879. We’re the winningest program for a reason, because we play whoever’s in front of us. The only way we want to keep anybody from moving on is to beat them on the field."

Story continues

Michigan is a heavy underdog for the game, by as much as 31 points by some oddsmakers.

Chris Thomas is the sports editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at cdthomas@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan postpones Jim Harbaugh news conference, awaits COVID udpate