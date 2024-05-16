Michigan football portal target Jay’Viar Suggs makes transfer decision

Despite having a lot of depth as of current at defensive tackle, Michigan football is looking for some backup talent. And one such prospect comes not so far from Ann Arbor — both at the college level as well as at the high school level.

The Wolverines have been targeting former Clarkston (Mich.) defensive tackle Jay’Viar Suggs, who has made a name for himself at Grand Valley State on the West side of the state of Michigan. Deciding between Michigan, Wisconsin, and Kentucky, he looked to be the maize and blue’s to lose until LSU entered the fray, making a strong impact on the 6-foot-3, 282-pound lineman.

Suggs made his decision on Wednesday announcing that he is committing to LSU.

NEWS: Grand Valley State transfer DL Jay'Viar Suggs has committed to LSU🐯https://t.co/3l0DlydOT8 pic.twitter.com/V5qqDQzmYr — On3 (@On3sports) May 16, 2024

Suggs was rated No. 707 in the transfer portal rankings according to 247Sports and is a three-star as a transfer.

Michigan has gained some names it had targeted in Northwestern guard Josh Priebe, Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada, prodigal son returning from Ole Miss Amorion Walker, and Youngstown State wideout C.J. Charleston. But it has also missed out on some high-priority targets such as Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks and Kent State defensive tackle C.J. West.

