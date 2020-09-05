Michigan football players on mission to get Big Ten to reverse course

It should have been a special day in Ann Arbor.

There should have been hordes of students on the sidewalks, chattering with excitement and energy as they made their way toward the same destination.

There should have been hundreds of cars parked next to each other, with the smell of grilled meat wafting through the air.

And Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team should have been inside Michigan Stadium, preparing to run through the tunnel for the first time in 10 months.

But on Saturday, a usually vibrant and thriving college town was mostly dormant on what would have been one of the biggest days of the year: The opening day of college football season.

Front row, from left, Mariano Kemp, Carlo Kemp, their mother Jennifer "Peach" Pagano, Aidan Hutchinson, his father Chris Hutchinson march on South State Street on U-M campus in Ann Arbor to protest the postponement of the fall football season on Sept. 5, 2020.

The streets and sidewalks had only small groups of mask-clad students. Hill Street, usually a lively gameday hub, was bereft of activity.

Beginning at the gates of a closed Michigan Stadium, Harbaugh and a few of his players took part in a parent-organized protest against the Big Ten's decision to postpone college football.

“Well I mean, would have rather been coming to a game than a rally," Harbaugh said. "But it definitely hits you. We should've been playing a game today.”

Roughly 80 to 100 protesters showed up, including a dozen or so players from the team. There did not appear to be many students or fans — whom the organizers hoped would attend — and Harbaugh was the only member of the coaching staff.

People began gathering a half-hour before the 1 p.m. protest and mingled outside the stadium. In lieu of high-fives or handshakes, Harbaugh touched elbows with protesters and posed for pictures.

The original plan was to march to Michigan president Mark Schlissel's house, Chris Hutchinson, a former U-M football star and the father of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, told the group before they departed. But ongoing construction eliminated that possibility. So they made plans to walk down Hoover Street, curl up South State Street and finish the protest at The Diag, the university's famed communal space located in the heart of the campus.

After a chorus of "Hail to The Victors," the school's famed fight song, the phalanx of parents and players departed the stadium. A speaker blasted music as they walked, and players proudly held signs that read, "Let them play," "You had the choice, we had no voice" and "Show me the data."

Tim Jones of Philadelphia, Pa., center, a family friend of U-M defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, marches on South State Street on the U-M campus in Ann Arbor to protest the postponement of the fall football season on Sept. 5, 2020.

The protest was amicable. A current of optimism ran among the players, many of whom harbor hopes of the season beginning as early as October.

“We could be ready tomorrow, frankly," said quarterback Dylan McCaffrey. "They told us we got a Sunday game, we’d be ready tomorrow.”

The hard feelings toward the Big Ten and Schlissel — one of 11 Big Ten presidents and chancellors who voted to postpone the season — were evident.

“Yeah, it is frustrating," said Aidan Hutchinson. "I don’t even know if (Schlissel) made a decision that day to cancel the season. I’ve heard a lot of rumors. I don’t even know. I’ve never personally seen him. It is weird that he’s making that decision for us even though he hasn’t seen our protocols firsthand. He hasn’t even seen our practices firsthand. So it’s crazy to know that.”

