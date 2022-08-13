WATCH: Michigan football players making plays in preseason

It may be preseason, but the former Michigan football players are out making some great plays in game one of preseason action.

Aidan Hutchinson, the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, made his NFL playing debut on Friday in a Detroit Lions uniform. Right away he did something that Michigan fans will remember quite well from his time in Ann Arbor, he made an offensive tackle look silly, and he got right into the backfield for a tackle-for-loss. Lions fans will have plenty of this to look forward to.

Devin Funchess, former wide receiver/tight end hybrid at Michigan, made his Lions debut on Friday as well. Funchess was a second-round selection by the Carolina Panthers back in 2015, but the injury bug has plagued the former Wolverine. He signed with both the Packers and Colts, but never had much playing time due to injuries, but he is trying to salvage his career back home in Michigan. The, now NFL tight end, scored a one-yard touchdown on Friday, and he also made a highlight reel hurdle. Funchess is trying to earn a No. 2 tight end role with the Lions.

Devin Funchess hurdle 👀⁰⁰📺: #ATLvsDET on NFL Network (check your local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pdw2hjmmvrpic.twitter.com/o6xpBfyJLj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 13, 2022

Lastly, former Michigan running back, Chris Evans had a 70-yard run on Friday with the Bengals. There ended up being a flag called on the play, but Evans still showed his incredible burst off the line of scrimmage and outran just about the entire Cardinals’ defense. Evans is hoping to earn more of a role with the Bengals this upcoming season behind Joe Mixon.

LOOK AT CHRIS EVANS SCOOT pic.twitter.com/vDpPhCgPJP — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 13, 2022

There are 59 former Michigan Wolverines on an NFL preseason roster this year. The maize and blue are really showing out early.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire