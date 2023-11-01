Michigan football players 'chilling' in the latest storm, waiting for it to pass

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is well known for his use of metaphors, catchphrases and analogies.

While Roman Wilson didn't exactly share his favorite "Harbaughism" on Monday, the U-M's senior wide receiver did share a story that stuck out more than most when he spoke with reporters Monday afternoon.

"We were in a meeting or something and it was (strength coach Ben Herbert) or Coach Harbaugh talking about a bison or a buffalo walking away from a storm, and they show us a picture of the buffalo just chilling in the storm,” Wilson began. “That’s us. We’re not running away from the storm, we’re not scared of it; we’re just chilling in it, and it’s going to come through us and it’s gonna pass by.

"That’s the definition of this team.”

Wilson and the No. 2 Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are coming off their bye week to face Purdue on Saturday night in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., NBC) for just the second home game since the start of October, but once again find themselves in the middle of a metaphorical storm.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during first-half action at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

In recent weeks, word of NCAA investigation into alleged illegal scouting and sign-stealing violations within U-M's program have taken over national headlines. Reports of staff member Connor Stallions alleged plot have surfaced in the past two weeks.

Harbaugh, who gave a lengthy statement on Oct. 19 when he said he had no knowledge of the alleged activity and that he has never "directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," spoke publicly Monday for the first time since his program again became the focal point of the sport.

He said he would "love to" talk more about his side of things, but per NCAA rules on ongoing investigations, his hands are tied.

"Cooperate with the investigation and watch how it plays out," Harbaugh said. "The speculation part, too much of a one-track mind on coaching the team to be able to engage in speculation that seems to be any and everywhere."

The same goes for the players, who were said to have done their best to stay off social media and away from the fray during their downtime, but admittedly have seen the allegations of cheating from outsiders.

“As far as distractions and things like that, it doesn’t really bother the players," Wilson said. “The players are good, we’re locked in. None of this really matters”

The saga, of course, comes after a start to the season that saw U-M play its first three games without its head coach, after Harbaugh served a university-imposed suspension in relation to a separate NCAA Investigation into his program. In January, the NCAA served U-M a notice of allegations for Level II recruiting violations and a Level I violation for Harbaugh, who was said to not cooperate with NCAA investigators when they asked him about it.

That's still yet to be resolved and likely won't get finalized until the offseason.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was first asked about the most recent allegations last week and used a phrase he's said repeatedly throughout the year, "keep the main thing the main thing," which he and those inside U-M's program have explained is going 1-0 each week.

Harbaugh was peppered with questions Monday, ranging from the scandal and his knowledge of it, to reports about his contract status, his relationship with the board of regents and athletic director Warde Manuel, used a similar phrase.

"I can talk about the football game this Saturday," he said. "I could talk about Purdue and the vibes and the preparation and where it stands today. But it doesn't seem like you're interested in that. That's what I can talk about.

“We’re in onward mode ... to answer your question specifically, it’s a one-track mind that I’m modeling and I see it throughout the program.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches a replay against Indiana during the first half of U-M's 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

It's a mentality the Wolverines have gotten used to in the past 12 months, as they've been asked questions about anything and everything not related to football.

Former defensive tackle Mazi Smith was arrested for carrying a a gun without a license, running back Donovan Edwards apologized for sharing a social media post with antisemitic rhetoric, U-M and Shemy Schembechler parted ways less than 72 hours after it hired him once word got out out he'd liked posts on his social media, some which claimed Black people benefitted from the affects of slavery, and U-M fired former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss for computer crimes, he's now being investigated by the FBI as well, all in the past 400 days.

Still, despite it, U-M has won. The plan is to continue that Saturday.

“I feel like ever since I’ve been here, even at a young age, it’s always been like this,” Wilson said. “There’s always been something going on. It doesn’t bother me. ... This team is great. We don’t get distracted, nothing like that. (We) just focus on ball.”

Next up: Boilermakers

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-6, 1-4).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: NBC; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 32½.

