Michigan football player in USFL gets another NFL shot

Some roads to the NFL are straight — a player gets drafted and then they make the most of their shot. For others, it’s a bit more circuitous.

Such has been the case for former Michigan football standout cornerback Channing Stribling, who, after being a part of the best pass defense in the country in 2016, went undrafted, saw some time on practice squads, but never matriculated into a regular roster spot. Stribling spent the rest of his post-Ann Arbor career bouncing from different start-up leagues, from the AAF, to the XFL, to The Spring League, to the Canadian Football League, to the USFL.

Most recently, Stribling stood out playing for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL, leading the entire league with seven interceptions. His performance was enough to warrant another go in the NFL, as the Washington Commanders announced that they have signed Stribling to an offseason deal.

The Washington Commanders have added two new faces to their cornerback room by signing free agents DeJuan Neal and Channing Stribling.

[. . .] Stribling, a former member of the Michigan Wolverines, has been part of multiple professional leagues and was also a member of the USFL with the Philadelphia Stars. [. . .] Stribling spent time on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers before leaving the NFL for the Memphis Express in the AAF, which ceased operations in April of 2019. Over the next three years, Stribling played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL and the Seattle Dragons in the XFL. Over the course of his time in four professional leagues, Stribling has recorded 55 tackles and nine interceptions, seven of which came with the [Stars] in the USFL.

It’s great news for Stribling, and proof that perseverance can go a long way. Next step is for him to make the 53-man roster, which he’ll have an opportunity to do once training camp begins.