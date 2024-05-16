Michigan football player takes jab at Ohio State

Jesse Simonton of On3 has released his 2024 defensive line/edge rankings, where he ranks his top ten units in the country in that category. Unsurprisingly, the Ohio State unit was ranked first in the country. Most expected this unit to be ranked this high considering the return of three very likely high draft picks in Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Tyleik Williams, but as expected someone associated with The Team Up North was not happy.

Mason Graham is an absolute beast, it needs to be said that he is also a likely early round draft pick next year, but I don’t think anyone outside the Michigan fandom would disagree with its ranking. Graham was clearly in disbelief as he responded on X (previously Twitter) with two humorous emojis.

Buy hey, the Wolverines are the national champions and have taken Ohio State behind the shed three years in a row. So, you can kind understand why he feels disrespected. Hopefully in November, the Buckeyes can prove these rankings right.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire