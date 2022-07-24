Michigan football player ratings in Madden 23

You know football is just about a month away when Madden — the video game — releases its player ratings.

ESPN spent a week showing and debating the overall ratings at each position that the marque video game has come up with. Of course, there is always controversy surrounding the ratings, a ton of players go to social media to make a point that their ratings should be higher.

As of now, Madden is the only NFL simulation game on the market, but the return of NCAA football is imminent and is supposed to be out in 2023. The game is hoping for a July return in 2023.

You can buy Madden 23 on August 19th on the shelves, or purchase it online.

For this article, we are going to show you every former Wolverine, what position Madden has them listed at, and their overall rating.

List

Tom Brady - QB

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

97 overall

Rashan Gary - LOLB

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Cent02 7cf0gpwtmpw4w7f4hj8 Original

89 overall

Taylor Lewan - LT

Aug 14, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) looks to make a block during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

81 overall

Brandon Graham - LE

Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

80 overall

Jabrill Peppers - FS

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (21) returns a punt in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-NorthJersey.com

80 overall

Mike Onwenu - LG

New England Patriots offensive guard Mike Onwenu blocks against Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

79 overall

Frank Clark - RE

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

78 overall

Devin Bush - MLB

michigan linebacker devin bush jr msu michigan state pregame

Photo: Isaiah Hole

77 overall

Aidan Hutchinson - LOLB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

77 overall

Jourdan Lewis - CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

77 overall

Kwity Paye - RE

Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) moves in against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

77 overall

Graham Glasgow - RG

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) lines up against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

76 overall

Daxton Hill - FS

Photo: Isaiah Hole

75 overall

David Long - CB

Dec 10, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long (25) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

74 overall

Donovan Peoples-Jones - WR

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on a 75-yard pass reception in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

74 overall

Josh Uche - ROLB

Dec 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) avoids New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (53) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

74 overall

Chris Wormley - LE

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Joe Flacco #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles gets sacked by Chris Wormley #95 and Jamir Jones #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

74 overall

Chase Winovich - LE

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

73 overall

Maurice Hurst - DT

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (96) gestures during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

73 overall

Ambry Thomas - CB

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the overtime period of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

73 overall

Cesar Ruiz - RG

New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

72 overall

Jon Runyan - LG

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jon Runyan (76) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

72 overall

Nico Collins - WR

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (84) during practice before the Green Bay Packers’ preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

72 overall

David Ojabo - LOLB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

71 overall

Taco Charlton - RE

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton (98) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

70 overall

Hassan Haskins - RB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

69 overall

Mike Danna - RE

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs into the end zone for a touchdown next to Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

69 overall

Ben Mason - FB

ben mason michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

69 overall

Jalen Mayfield - LG

Photo: Isaiah Hole

69 overall

Mason Cole - C

Minnesota Vikings center Mason Cole (52) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

68 overall

Chris Evans - RB

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

67 overall

Devin Funchess - TE

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess (11) is upended by Houston Texans defensive back Keion Crossen during their preseason game 21 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Mark Hoffman-Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

67 overall

Khaleke Hudson - MLB

Washington Football Team outside linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

67 overall

Josh Metellus - SS

Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

66 overall

Bryan Mone - DT

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, walks off the field with defensive tackle Bryan Mone after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

65 overall

Quinn Nordin - K

New England Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin (3) is congratulated after his field goal during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

65 overall

Ben Bredeson - RG

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Ben Bredeson (67) has It takes all of use written on the back of helmet before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

65 overall

Cam McGrone - ROLB

Cam McGrone

65 overall

Zach Gentry - TE

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Zach Gentry #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball and is tackled by Shaun Bradley #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

65 overall

Sean McKeon - TE

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

63 overall

Andrew Steuber - RT

63 overall

Chad Henne - QB

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) celebrates his touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

61 overall

Ian Bunting - TE

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Ian Bunting (89) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

55 overall

Ben Braden - RG

Photo: Isaiah Hole

52 overall

Cameron Cheeseman - LS (Listed as TE)

33 overall

