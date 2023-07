Michigan football player Madden 24 ratings revealed

While college football fans and video gamers anxiously await the imminent return of EA Sports’ college football franchise, set to return in 2024 after a 10-plus year hiatus, many resort to the next best thing: the EA Sports Madden franchise. A mainstay even before the college football game, the NFL video game keeps updated every year, with player ratings changing as well as with an influx of the new draftees and undrafted signees.

On Friday, the week-long reveal of the new Madden player ratings culminated with every position having its own day to showcase all the new attributes for each player. That said, we went and found all of the former Michigan football players who were included. Here is how each was rated in Madden 24 in no particular order.

Overall rating: 88

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: LOLB

Overall rating: 83

Team: New England Patriots

Position: FS

Overall rating: 81

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: LE

Overall rating: 81

Team: New England Patriots

Position: ROLB

Overall rating: 80

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: LE

Overall rating: 79

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: WR

Overall rating: 79

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: LE

Overall rating: 76

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: ROLB

Overall rating: 75

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: FS

Overall rating: 74

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: LE

Mo Hurst

Overall rating: 73

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: DT

Overall rating: 73

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: DT

Overall rating: 72

Team: Houston Texans

Position: WR

Overall rating: 71

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: ROLB

Overall rating: 71

Team: Houston Texans

Position: RE

Overall rating: 71

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: SS

Overall rating: 68

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: DT

Overall rating: 67

Team: Washington Commanders

Position: ROLB

Overall rating: 66

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: LE

Cam McGrone

Overall rating: 65

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: LOLB

Overall rating: 65

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: WR

Overall rating: 63

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: DT

Overall rating: 61

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: RE

Chris Hinton

Overall rating: 59

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: DT

Overall rating: 59

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: DT

Overall rating: 85

Team: New England Patriots

Position: RG

Overall rating: 77

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: MLB

Jon Runyan

Overall rating: 77

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: RG

Overall rating: 77

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: CB

Overall rating: 75

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: RG

Overall rating: 75

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: K

David Long

Overall rating: 74

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: CB

Overall rating: 74

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: LG

DJ Turner

Overall rating: 73

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: CB

Overall rating: 72

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: C

Overall rating: 71

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: CB

Brad Robbins

Overall rating: 71

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: P

Overall rating: 69

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: RB

Chris Evans

Overall rating: 68

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: HB

Overall rating: 68

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: TE

Overall rating: 67

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: FB

Overall rating: 66

Team: New York Giants

Position: C

Olu Oluwatimi

Overall rating: 66

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: C

Overall rating: 65

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: TE

Overall rating: 64

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: TE

Overall rating: 63

Team: New England Patriots

Position: RT

Miami Dolphins

Overall rating: 63

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: LT

Josh Ross

Overall rating: 57

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: MLB

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire