Michigan football to play at Iowa next week in Big Ten Champions game
Michigan football announced Sunday afternoon it will play at Iowa on Dec. 19 as part of the Big Ten's Champions Week, a bonus week of conference play to coincide with the playing of the Big Ten title game.
The Wolverines have not played their past two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak, cancelling matchups against Maryland and Ohio State.
The game is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Hawkeyes are 6-2 and sit in second place in the Big Ten West. Michigan is 2-4. The two teams met in 2019, with U-M winning, 10-3, at home.
