Who will Michigan football play in Big Ten championship game? Either Wisconsin or Iowa

Michigan football defeated Ohio State, 42-27, to win the Big Ten East Division, and will now play in the Big Ten championship game for the first time since its inception in 2011.

The No. 6 Wolverines will meet either No. 18 Wisconsin or No. 12 Iowa in Indianapolis next Saturday at 8 p.m.

It's coach Jim Harbaugh's first division crown in his 7-year tenure.

Wisconsin plays at Minnesota at 4 p.m. (Fox) and will clinch the Big Ten West Division with a victory. The Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) have won seven straight since getting blown out at home by the Wolverines, 38-17, on Oct. 2.

If the Badgers lose to the Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3), Iowa (10-2, 7-2) will be crowned division champion and play the Wolverines for the conference title.

Wisconsin holds the tiebreaker over Iowa due to a 27-7 win in Madison on Oct. 30.

