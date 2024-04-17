Michigan football placed on probation, fined
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill react to the NCAA's decision to put the Michigan Wolverines football program on probation, where the school also received fines for violating recruiting rules.
This ruling is unrelated to the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, which remains ongoing.
Porter has been under investigation since March.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The Flyers needed to empty their net with the score tied against the Capitals in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Team USA's Olympic roster is set, and for the first time it includes Steph Curry.
The NBA's play-in tournament continues Wednesday with showdowns in the East: Sixers-Heat and Bulls-Hawks. Who wins? Our writers weigh in.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
The Golden State Warriors wore the jerseys of a champion, and at times this season could conjure streaks producing optimism, but the end was just, swift and decisive at the hands of the bloodthirsty Sacramento Kings.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
The longtime Stanford assistant and former player will take over for a coaching legend.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
The NBA's play-in tournament begins Tuesday in the Western Conference. Who wins? Our writers make their picks.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.