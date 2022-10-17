Michigan football picks up legacy commitment in 2023 class

Can lightning strike twice in the same family for Michigan football?

Back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines picked up a late commitment from an unheralded recruit named Ronnie Bell, a little-known prospect from Missouri who was committed to play basketball at Missouri State. Bell had no FBS-level offers to his name, thus fans weren’t particularly keen on what he brought to the table.

Fast forward a few years, and now Bell is the Wolverines’ top receiver.

Michigan is hoping that the same ability is in the Bell blood, as it hosted Ronnie’s younger brother, Kendrick, for a visit this past weekend. On Monday, the younger Bell committed to the maize and blue.

While Kendrick Bell plays quarterback at Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill, he’s listed as a three-star athlete, per the 247Sports Composite. He’s a similar size to his brother at 6-foot-3, 180-pounds and is rated as the No. 1,122 prospect in the country, regardless of position.

Of course, some will look at the rating and scoff, but given the productivity of his elder, there’s a good chance he can come and make an impact in Ann Arbor.

