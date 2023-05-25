Michigan football at Penn State time, channel set

Michigan football avoided a very difficult happenstance when it travels to Happy Valley in 2023.

The third-to-last week of the season used to be safe when it came to night games in the Big Ten. However, with NBC and Peacock entering the fray, along with CBS, the times are changing. There was a lot of concern in Ann Arbor that the Wolverines could go to University Park and face off in one of the most hostile environments in sports — the Penn State white out.

However, that’s not going to happen due to a new report. According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the game will be a noon kickoff on Fox.

Michigan at Penn State on Nov. 11 will be Fox’s Big Noon kickoff, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 25, 2023

Michigan has won the last two in a row in the series, with the last being in Ann Arbor, and the 2021 contest taking place in Happy Valley.

The night game that week looks to be MSU against Ohio State, which will appear on NBC-Peacock.

