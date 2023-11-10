Michigan football at Penn State: Scouting report, prediction

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's Week 10 matchup vs. Penn State on Saturday:

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State (8-1, 5-1).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 5.

Injury report

Michigan: Doubtful: RB CJ Stokes, CB Keshaun Harris, QB Davis Warren.

Penn State: Out Week 9 vs. Maryland: DL Chop Robinson, WR Harrison Wallace III, S Mehki Flowers, CB Elliot Washington II, DL Smith Vilbert.

Michigan players celebrate touchdown scored by running back Blake Corum (2) during the second half against UNLV at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Scouting report

When Michigan has the ball: Michigan's offense continues to hum, ranking No. 3 in the nation in points per play (.639), No. 5 in scoring (40.7 points per game) and No. 11 in yards per play (6.7), with a program-record five consecutive games scoring at least 40 points against Big Ten opponents. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been both productive and efficient; he's No. 2 in the nation in QBR (92.3), No. 3 in completion percentage (75.6%) and has just one game with a turnover (a three-interception night vs. Bowling Green). His favorite wide receiver, Roman Wilson, has more touchdowns this season (10) than the rest of his career (nine) and is coming off a career game with nine catches for 143 yards. He will face a difficult matchup this week, though, as Penn State features future NFL CB (and Detroit Cass Tech alumnus) Kalen King. Still, this game will likely be decided on the ground. U-M has struggled this year, relative to its dominance a year ago; the Wolverines rank just No. 50 in the nation in rushing (167.1 yards per game). Meanwhile, Penn State is No. 1 in the country in run defense, allowing 60.3 yards per game and 1.9 yards per attempt. That's thanks to their strength in the middle with Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter, who U-M running backs coach called “the best linebacking corps, up until this point, that we’ve faced.”

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen carries the ball against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pennsylvania.

When Penn State has the ball: Last week, Purdue became the first team this season to score more than seven points against U-M, and that came on a fourth-down heave to the end zone with 18 seconds remaining. Michigan's defense ranks No. 1 in the nation in points per game (6.7), yards per game (232.3), red zone scoring (55.56%). But Penn State is a better offense than any U-M has seen — and, frankly, looks a lot like U-M's. The Nittany Lions are No. 10 in scoring (37.4 points per game) and sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has completed 62.8% (181-for-288) of his passes for 1,895 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception, the best mark among qualified passers in the country. He’s buoyed by a two-headed rushing attack in Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, who have combined for 240 rushes for 1,053 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Penn State has been at its best in the red zone, coming in No. 8 in the country in scoring percentage (94.87%), though it’s hard to know how that will stack up against the Wolverines, who have not allowed an opponent a first-and-goal play this year.

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) reacts after sacking Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Know the foe

Dominant pass rush: Don't sleep on the Nittany Lions' pass rush. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is known to scheme up pressure, which has helped Penn State record 38 sacks (No. 2 nationally) through nine games, using perhaps the best one-two combination of defensive ends (Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac) in the nation.

Robinson, a pre-season All-American, has been out since Oct. 14 with an injury, but head coach James Franklin told reporters earlier this week, about Robinson and DE Amin Vanover, he's "hopeful to have both of those guys back." Isaac, a captain and the team’s top force, has 18 tackles, including a team-high 9½ tackles for loss, 5½ sacks, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Allar Aboard: Although Allar has thrown for 20 touchdowns and nearly 1,900 yards, he hasn't proven he can be a game-changer. Allar doesn’t move the ball all that effectively on deep shots, going 8-for-27 — albeit for 263 yards, six touchdowns and no turnovers — on passes thrown more than 20 yards (according to Pro Football Focus).

His average yards per pass (6.6) is well below McCarthy’s (10.4). Allar has also been inconsistent when he’s not protected; he's 28-for-72 (38.9%) for 435 yards, six touchdowns and an interception when under pressure.

Protect the football: Michigan and Penn State are two of the top teams in the nation in terms of turnover margin. PSU has just four turnovers (three fumbles, one interception) while forcing 20 (10 interceptions and 10 fumbles). That net turnover margin of 1.8 per game is best in the nation. U-M isn’t far behind, though, with six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumbles) and 15 turnovers forced (12 interceptions and three fumbles).

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the offense against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Tony Garcia's two cents

The "money" down: Michigan enters Saturday No. 3 in converting third downs (55.6%), sure to be tested by a Diaz defense that loves to get after the quarterback. J.J. McCarthy has been dynamite on the big downs — he's 33-for-44 overall for 545 yards, 30 first downs and four touchdowns this season. On third-and-long (at least 7 yards) he has been even better: 22-of-29 (75.6%) for 379 yards, 21 first downs and four touchdowns.

U-M has been tremendous at converting third-and-longs this season, but it's not normally a recipe for success, especially against a defense of Penn State's caliber. Don't be surprised if third downs in this one come down to what McCarthy does, or doesn't do, with his legs.

Top-10 pressure: Both teams' seasons are essentially on the line, here, meaning the Wolverines will need to stay disciplined. Michigan is No. 1 in fewest penalties (2.7) and penalty yards (23.6) per game, averaging an infraction one out of every 50 plays.

Prediction

Michigan hasn’t seen anything like this Penn State team ... this season. But over the past two seasons, the Wolverines knocked off the Nittany Lions twice, learning what it takes to get tough wins. U-M's players have said in recent weeks they continue to have a “one-track mind” toward their goal: a national championship. While Saturday may be close at the half — U-M may even struggle to run throughout — it’s hard to see Penn State moving the ball consistently against U-M’s defense, which hasn’t allowed a snap inside its 8 all season. McCarthy runs for one touchdown and throws for two more, as his case for a Heisman Trophy grows. The pick: U-M 27, Penn State 13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football at Penn State: Scouting report, prediction