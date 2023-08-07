Michigan football pass rush shining early in fall camp

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There are few concerns when it comes to the 2023 Michigan football team in terms of ability, but there are questions. One of the main ones is: how will the pass rush be after losing Mike Morris to the draft and Eyabi Okie to Charlotte via the transfer portal?

As a result of the personnel changes, the Wolverines are looking to revamp the interior rush — something the team has been striving for since Mo Hurst left after the 2017 season. Of course, the team needs a rush from wherever it can get it, and senior EDGE Jaylen Harrell feels like the entire unit is progressing nicely in fall camp.

“As a whole D-line, we’ve been improving greatly as a pass rush,” Harrell said. “Just working together. Just rushing off each other. We’ll see how good we can get. But I think we’ll be alright.”

In order to increase the production of the unit as a whole, Harrell says it’s paramount that the ends and the interior linemen do a better job communicating. It’s been an increased focus this offseason and it’s coalescing in camp, too.

“Building that continuity, just playing off each other, feeding off each other,” Harrell said. “Last year, sometimes we weren’t on the same page. Seeing we’re rushing two wide and the quarterback escapes in the middle. (We’re) just playing off each other and just having that IQ — three tech’s going upfield, you’ve got to come underneath — stuff like that.”

Of course the players responsible for rushing the quarterback are going to be enthusiastic about the job they’re doing five practices in, but it speaks more about the unit when they’re garnering praise from those they’re playing against.

When it comes to the interior, the interior offensive linemen will have the best idea of what the inside pass rushers are capable of. Five practices in, senior right guard Zak Zinter can’t say enough about the defensive tackles and why they’re starting to find success beyond what they did last season.

“Kris (Jenkins) is an elite pass rusher right now,” Zinter said. “The first few days getting the pads back on. he’s one of those dudes you’ll be like, ‘Alright, I gotta lock into my set here because Kris is gonna make a move.’ I don’t think I’m gonna get a better pass rusher on the interior than Kris Jenks all year. And I get to go against him in camp, all camp and throughout the season. So it’s been great work.

“And Mason, (Kenneth Grant) — they’ve all definitely focused on our pass rush for us this offseason. Definitely have gotten better.”

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy may not be live for tackling in practice, but as he finds himself scrambling more than anticipated — which, given his offensive line, is not an indictment on them — he’s confident that the whole group will be a terror for opposing lines and quarterbacks this season.

“The defensive line is moving! They’re going to be a threat this year,” McCarthy said. “And I give them props every single day so far, that they’re just getting to me really quick. So it’s just great to see and helps our offensive line out tremendously.

“And yeah, a couple of those boys up front like Josaiah Stewart — he’s gonna be great this year. Braiden (McGregor) is doing great things. (Derrick Moore) — obviously. Jay (Harrell) — obviously. And then the interior guys — ooh! Those three up front — Mason, (Kenneth Grant), and Kris — well, they’re gonna be not fun for my fellow quarterback friends — that’s for sure.”

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire