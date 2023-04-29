Michigan football P Brad Robbins selected in 2023 NFL draft

The Michigan football special teams dynamic duo is officially off the board.

Kicker Jake Moody made waves by being selected at No. 99 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. While it was an afterthought that Moody would be among the first kickers taken in the NFL draft, there were questions about where Brad Robbins would go or if he would be an undrafted free agent.

However, the Ohio native will get to go back to his home state while reteaming with several former Wolverines. The Westerville native was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 217 overall pick. He’ll join fellow 2023 draftee DJ Turner as well as safety Dax Hill and running back Chris Evans with the Bengals.

In 2022, Robbins had 43 punts for 1,818 yards, an average of 42.28 yards per punt. He averaged 46.33 yards per punt in 2021 and 45.26 yards per punt in 2020.

Robbins came aboard in 2017 and supplanted incumbent Will Hart despite it being Robbins’ freshman season. He was injured the following year, but again usurped Hart in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire