Michigan football an overwhelming favorite vs. Michigan State. How it ranks in recent history

Michigan football opened as a 23.5-point favorite over Michigan State for Saturday's rivalry game in East Lansing, a decisive points spread that on the surface might seem atypical for this rivalry, given how competitive it has been the past few years.

But this is the third betting line of 20-plus points in Michigan's favor over the past four years — and the Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) won one of those games.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) have looked dominant this season, but the rivalry with Michigan State always brings out the toughness in both teams, and chaos has been known to happen.

Here's the betting history of the past few games:

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting line 2022

In 2022, Michigan was favored by 20.5 points at opening. It won 29-7 at the Big House, covering the spread and keeping its undefeated regular season going. It finished season 13-1 overall, 9-0 in the Big Ten and won the Big Ten title.

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting line 2021

Michigan was favored by four points in 2021 at Michigan State. The Spartans won the game 37-33 but lost to Purdue and Ohio State, paving the way for Michigan to reach the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting line 2020

It was a down year for both teams in the COVI-19 season, but Michigan was favored by as many as 24.5 points after a win over Minnesota in the season opener and Michigan State's Week 1 loss to Rutgers. The Spartans beat the Wolverines 27-24, one of the biggest betting upsets in the history of the rivalry.

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting line 2019

Michigan was favored by 13.5 points entering the game in 2019 but pounded the Spartans 44-17 for its biggest rivalry win in the Mark Dantonio era at MSU.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan-Michigan State football betting odds: Wolverines heavy favorites