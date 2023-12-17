What are Michigan football’s options at wide receiver after transfer target opts to stay put?

Michigan football will be looking to replace both Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson next season with both leading receivers likely declaring for the NFL draft. Michigan seems content to replace Wilson with in-house talent like Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris but has tried to make a run at various portal targets for the ‘X’ role.

Michigan extended an offer to Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley to fill the void but McCulley has decided to return to Indiana despite offers from several competitive power five teams. McCulley stands at 6-foot-5, caught 48 passes for 644 yards, six touchdowns, and had a passing touchdown against Michigan in this year’s matchup. McCulley had a transfer grade of .9100 making him the 46th-ranked player in the transfer portal.

On Friday, Michigan extended an offer to Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Jahmal Banks who is likely the plan-B option with McCulley opting to return to Indiana. Like McCulley, Banks is a bigger target at 6-foot-4 and weighing just over 200 pounds. Banks caught 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has a transfer portal grade of .9000 from 247Sports which makes him the 61st highest rated player overall.

The pivot shows that Michigan prefers multiple outside players to their own ‘X’ receiver depth chart which includes redshirt sophomore Darrius Clemons and true freshman Fredrick Moore. The hope is that both players stay, but with Michigan investigating the portal heavily it looks likely that at least one could transfer, especially if Michigan lands an outside target.

Former five-star and Alabama transfer Ja’Corey Brooks remains a prospect Michigan could look into. The third-year player had a big 2022 season but only had 30 yards this year after injuries and rising talent relegated him to a backup role. Brooks played his senior season of high school football at IMG Academy with J.J. McCarthy. If Michigan’s star quarterback returns expect the Wolverines to reach out with the personal connection.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire