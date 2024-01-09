Michigan football opens as 3.5-point underdog to Ohio State in 2024 college football season

Fresh off its first college football national championship since the 1997 season, Michigan football is still facing doubts as it heads into the 2024 season.

The Wolverines, despite three straight victories over their arch-rival, have already been slated as an underdog against Ohio State for their 2024 meeting.

Based off opening lines from the FanDuel sportsbook, the Buckeyes are anticipated to end that losing streak against Michigan on Nov. 30, when the Wolverines travel to Columbus, Ohio. Ryan Day's team opened as a 3.5-point favorite for the meeting in Ohio Stadium. FanDuel also lists the over/under at 49.5 points, with Ohio State's money line at -166.

The Buckeyes were three-point favorites heading into the Nov. 25, 2023 matchup in Ann Arbor, though the Wolverines put up a statement 30-24 win that essentially eliminated the Buckeyes from College Football Playoff contention. Running back Blake Corum rushed for two touchdowns, while the Michigan defense forced two interceptions by Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

Michigan, meanwhile, has its longest winning streak over Ohio State since the 1995-97 seasons, when John Cooper still led the Buckeyes. If the Wolverines once again defeat the Buckeyes in November, it would be Michigan's longest winning streak over its Big Ten rival since 1988-1991.

Michigan has the fourth best odds to repeat as national champions according to BetMGM, behind only Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State, respectively.

