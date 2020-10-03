Michigan football OL may be starting at new position after yearlong recovery of ACL injury

Andrew Stueber was facing a turning point in his football career.

It was mid-August, and the then-redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was in the midst of competing for the starting right tackle job. Jon Runyan Jr., Michigan football's starting left tackle at the time, was dealing with a knee injury, which led to Stueber slotting in at the position.

Stueber was facing a bull rush from a defensive end in practice when another defensive lineman rolled up on the back of Stueber's legs.

An MRI revealed the worst: a torn ACL. Stueber was forced to undergo surgery and miss the entire 2019 season. What might've been a big year instead became a lost opportunity.

"It was definitely difficult to comprehend, I worked so hard to get to that and I started at the end of my sophomore year so it was really a pivotal year for me," Stueber said Thursday afternoon during a Zoom call.

For Stueber, this week marked a major milestone. For the first time since his injury, he will put on pads and participate in a full-contact practice. He is healthy and well-positioned to earn a starting role as an offensive guard.

"It was a lot of work in and out of the training room and I'm really proud of where I've come," Stueber said. "I'm thankful for the trainers and all the coaches that helped me get to where I am today."

Stueber admitted the injury and resulting recovery process were "pretty tough" mentally.

"But I took it in stride," he continued. "It was just a step back — a mental year for me. But I had a great support system in my team, my coaches, friends and family."

There were at least a few within the program who helped Stueber through his recovery process. He spoke with former left tackle Grant Newsome, who is now a graduate assistant after his promising career was cut short by a catastrophic leg injury in 2016. He also spent time with running back Lucas Andrighetto, who received significant praise from Jim Harbaugh last offseason before also tearing an ACL.

"Grant Newsome's been a great outlet for me," Stueber said. "He had a worse injury than me so he was great guy to go talk to, he would check in on me and see how I was doing cause he still comes in for rehab and strengthening still.

"Lucas Andrighetto was another guy who went through an ACL (tear) recently so I talked to him. There were a bunch of people around the building who knew the pain I was in and I can go talk to again with that support system."

Stueber would go into Michigan's training facility nearly every day to strengthen his leg and work on the rest of his body. As he continued with his physical recovery, Stueber tried to tutor his fellow offensive linemen while helping with film.

Now, Stueber is regarded as one of the elder statesmen of the offensive line, which must replace four of last season's starters. A lot has changed: His competitor for the starting right tackle job last fall, Jalen Mayfield, is now the team's most experienced lineman. Ryan Hayes, who moved up the depth chart following Stueber's injury, seems likely to start at left tackle. And Stueber himself is now in the mix at guard after spending most of his career at tackle.

"It is a little different for me playing guard but I don't really have a preference," Stueber said. "I'm all about whatever's helping the unit, whatever's helping the team. But playing tackle has helped me from a guard's perspective. Now I know what I liked as playing a tackle, so I can help tailor my play to whatever the tackle needs.

