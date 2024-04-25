Michigan football OL Amir Herring (West Bloomfield) enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan football's offensive line room has taken a hit from the transfer portal.

Amir Herring, a former four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield who played one game for U-M last season, is in the portal, a program spokesman confirmed to the Free Press on Thursday.

Herring, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman, was high school teammates with current U-M wide receiver Semaj Morgan. Unlike the standout pass catcher, however, Herring wasn't able to break into the playing rotation.

Stuck behind possibly the deepest offensive line in America, Herring played one snap at right guard on Oct. 14 against Indiana. He arrived in Ann Arbor as the nation's No. 287 recruit, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, as well as the No. 14 interior offensive lineman recruit and the state's No. 4 player.

Herring, who enrolled early in December 2022, was not mentioned frequently by coaches this spring as a potential starting option; Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe and senior Giovanni El-Hadi are the presumed favorites at guard , with Greg Crippen at center. Jeff Persi and Tristan Bounds are seen as interior depth at guard.

Herring's decision makes him one of three Wolverines to hit the portal this week, with incoming freshman linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (Belleville) going Thursday and three-star defensive back DJ Waller Jr. entering Wednesday.

