Michigan football — and Ohio State — fans celebrate Jim Harbaugh's extension

Is there anyone who loves Jim Harbaugh more than Michigan football fans?

Maybe Ohio State football fans.

OK, that's mostly a tongue-in-cheek observation but Buckeye nation did join Wolverines followers in celebrating Harbaugh's new contract extension announced Wednesday. (Yes Harbaugh is 1-5 vs. his top rival, but will Ohioans be so giddy if Michigan knocks off OSU in the fall for a second consecutive year?)

Harbaugh, who just finished his seventh year as Michigan's head coach, was reportedly connected to the Las Vegas Raiders coach opening and interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings' gig.

In the end, though, he left Minnesota without a job offer and return to Ann Arbor, where he'd led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season in 2021, a Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff. Any bad blood that pushed Harbaugh to entertain the NFL is understandable — though he just had his best season yet, U-M did slash his salary and made it easier to cut ties after an ugly 2020 season.

Not to mention, he had extensive success in the NFL, coaching the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl loss and two more NFC title game appearances.

But after all the flights, hours interviewing and consternation of fans, Harbaugh is sticking with Michigan.

OSU and Michigan fans finally have something they can be happy about, together:

Head coach Jim Harbaugh stay in Michigan Wolverines football team 🏈🏈 It’s big news and fantastic. — 🦆Quack Hiro🐅〽️3/3東京ドーム (@ducks_tigers) February 16, 2022

Told you Ohio State fans had jokes.

Zac Taylor and Jim Harbaugh both got extended today.. great day to be a Browns and Buckeye fan 😎 — Cory (@coryskuza) February 16, 2022

5 more chances for Ohio state to hang a 100 on harbaugh and out recruit him! — Jonathan B. David (@JBDstarwars) February 16, 2022

Lets goooooooooo pic.twitter.com/PqOoPjiaFr — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) February 16, 2022

To some, it sounds like Harbaugh leveraged a job offer he didn't have to get a raise. Impressive.

After losing out on the Minnesota Vikings job, Jim Harbaugh agrees to an extension with Michigan through 2026 https://t.co/6d3BAdJNcX — #RapidReplay (@RapidReplays) February 16, 2022

To others, the fact that he had NFL interest at all just shows how good he is.

That's right, unlike Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh can actually coach in the NFL so it's no wonder he was interviewed for it — Laura (@MGoBleaux) February 16, 2022

Michigan fans after hearing Jim harbaugh is staying pic.twitter.com/0yRH2lZnjM — Ruben is UNDΨSPUTED (@ruben00118) February 16, 2022

This guy gets it. The University of Michigan has this odd tendency to make public information not so public. #journoprobz

Jim Harbaugh contract terms FOIA szn pic.twitter.com/EzauWTufFg — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 16, 2022

Happy to see Jim Harbaugh back for another 5 but sick of hearing about last season. I want a National Championship. Idc who we got to run through to get it. #GoBlue — Jordan Papadelis (@JordanPap7) February 16, 2022

