Michigan football officially promotes Sherrone Moore to head coach

What we thought was going to happen up north did indeed, with the Michigan football program announcing the promotion of Sherrone Moore to head coach on Friday.

The news comes quickly on the heels of Jim Harbaugh leaving the program to head back to the NFL with the L.A. Chargers all while a couple of NCAA investigations loom over the program. Moore, who filled in admirably for Harbaugh during the last of his two three-game suspensions, was thought to be the popular choice and leader for the job since the Harbaugh news broke. He also was the acting head coach vs. Bowling Green early in the season and brings a 4-0 record to the table.

Still, Moore is a first-time head coach after being on the Michigan staff since 2018 as an assistant. He was the team’s offensive coordinator last season, but before that had co-offensive coordinator duties and was the tight ends coach when he first stepped on campus in Ann Arbor.

So blessed to be apart of this great University! Excited to continue to what we have built! #GoBlue🔵 #SMASH👊🏾 https://t.co/QRJsOBjhCM — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 27, 2024

To say that Moore will have his work cut out for him would be an understatement. Michigan loses a ton of four and five year guys, including its starting quarterback. The Wolverines still figure to have talent to plug in places, but it either way, the clock will be ticking after three very successful seasons at TTUN.

