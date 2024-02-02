Michigan football officially announces two hires, promotions on Sherrone Moore’s staff

As expected, Michigan football has promoted two staffers from Jim Harbaugh’s coaching tree under new head coach Sherrone Moore.

As earlier reported, former tight ends coach Grant Newsome was staying in Ann Arbor and is being elevated to offensive line coach — a position Harbaugh had said he was being groomed for — while quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell was expected to be named the new offensive coordinator.

On Friday afternoon, the program made both hires official, announcing the promotions and filling out the first two roles on Moore’s staff. As of yet, no other on-field coaches have been announced as retained, but Mike Elston and Steve Clinkscale have both been actively recruiting for the Wolverines.

Full release

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Friday (Feb. 2) the promotion of two members of the offensive coaching staff, Kirk Campbell and Grant Newsome. Campbell will add the responsibilities of offensive coordinator to his duties as quarterback coach while Newsome will shift over to coach the offensive line.

“Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds,” said Moore. “They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field.”

“I want to thank Coach Moore for his confidence and belief in me to serve as the Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator and Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell. “Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145.”

“I’m humbled and excited by the opportunity presented to me by Coach Moore to lead the offensive line at Michigan,” said Newsome. “I want to thank Coach Moore for his trust in me and in his development of me as a coach. I also want to thank Coach Harbaugh for everything he has done for me in my playing and coaching career. I cannot wait to continue the work that has been done building the offensive line into the best unit in college football.”

Campbell is in his second season as a full-time assistant coach for the Wolverines. After serving as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach in 2023, he will also become the Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator starting with the 2024 season. Campbell served as the team’s offensive coordinator during the 2023 season opener, a 30-3 victory for the Wolverines against East Carolina on Sept. 2.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy flourished under Campbell’s guidance during the 2023 season. He was the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year, earned first-team all-conference honors and was voted the Bo Schembechler Team MVP after finishing sixth nationally in completion percentage (72.3%) and ninth in pass efficiency rating (167.4). McCarthy completed 240-of-332 passes for 2,991 yards and 22 TDs with just four interceptions. He led Michigan to the National Championship after winning Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game honors after completing 17-of-27 passes for 221 yards and three TDs while also rushing for 25 yards against Alabama.

Campbell joined the Michigan staff after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion University. ODU averaged 12 more points and 112 more offensive yards per game after Campbell’s arrival. Prior to his time with the Monarchs, Campbell was an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons (2017-19). He worked with the quarterbacks, scouted future opponents, and helped with game planning.

Newsome takes over for Moore as the Donald C. Graham Offensive Line Coach, leading a room where he spent two seasons (2020-21) as a graduate assistant before coaching the tight ends (2022-23) for the Wolverines. The tight end corps accounted for 70 receptions totaling 925 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 and was led by first-team All-Big Ten performer Colston Loveland who was second on the team with 649 receiving yards and four touchdowns while listing third in receptions with 45.

The tight corps caught 62 passes for 790 yards and five touchdowns during Newsome’s first season mentoring the unit (2022). Newsome spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a graduate assistant coach working with the offensive line. He was named as 247Sports’ Top 30 Under 30 in 2021 and was also named to the Class of 2023 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35. Newsome was also a finalist for the 2023 Football Scoop Tight End Coach of the Year award.

Newsome was an immediate factor for an offensive line that yielded just 22 sacks and 61 tackles for loss in 1,354 offensive plays across two seasons (2020-21). In 2021, the Wolverines led the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed per contest (2.43 avg.) and ranked fifth in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 avg.). Michigan listed 17th in the NCAA in tackles for loss allowed (4.5 avg.) and was 18th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.5 avg.) during the 2020 season. Newsome was key in helping the unit win the 2021 Joe Moore Award as the nation’s most outstanding offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire