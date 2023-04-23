Michigan football offers unranked 2024 DT with big SEC offers

Perhaps it’s a trend.

Michigan football offered one unranked 2024 defensive tackle with an Ohio State offer over the weekend, and another has emerged with an offer to play college football in Ann Arbor who is equally unranked, with equally as impressive offers.

Despite having offers from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, Durham (N.C.) defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko appears to be flying under the radar. 247Sports has him unranked despite being a 2024 prospect who plays in a talent-rich area. And it appears that Michigan football is diving into what’s becoming increasingly deep waters for the unheralded recruit, as Ogboko announced he now has an offer to play in The Big House.

After a great conversation with @CoachMikeElston I am blessed to receive a offer from The University of Michigan!!!💙💛#GoWolverines #AGTG pic.twitter.com/JMuYyQqENI — Nnamdi Ogboko (@TheNnamdiOgboko) April 22, 2023

Ogboko is listed at 6-foot-5, 320-pounds and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has a 56% chance that he’ll end up in Athens. But, given his recent Michigan offer, we’ll see if that changes things any time soon.

More!

Michigan football makes top group for 2024 4-star EDGE Michigan football offers unranked 2024 behemoth DT from SEC country Joel Klatt makes his case for Michigan football in 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire