Michigan football offers transfer portal DT from familiar high school

Michigan football has some needs in the transfer portal — namely wide receiver, but also potentially quarterback and cornerback. One position that seemed unlikely that the Wolverines would target? Defensive tackle.

The maize and blue are loaded at the position with the best starting duo in the country with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. There’s some question of depth with Rayshaun Benny coming back from a broken leg, while Enow Etta, Ike Iwunnah, and Trey Pierce continue to develop.

But the Wolverines have been solid in recent years at bringing in talent that is a little off the beaten path. AJ Barner, Josaiah Stewart, Cam Goode, and many others may not have been heralded names in the transfer portal, but they’ve been key contributors over the years. And Michigan has found another target that’s not getting a ton of transfer portal hype who could potentially help with depth at defensive tackle.

Announcing his newfound Michigan offer on X (formerly Twitter) is CJ West, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound DT who has spent the past four years at Kent State.

The Reigning National Champions Michigan OFFERED @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/s5z8X7aC9h — CJ West (@CJWEST50) April 17, 2024

Formerly rated the No. 1,167 prospect in the country and No. 99 defensive tackle, it’s not surprising that West posted a picture of former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Why? Because, like McCarthy, they both attended Nazareth (Ill.) Academy.

West is one year older than McCarthy and two years older than another Wolverine in wide receiver Tyler Morris, who also attended the high school.

With the Golden Flashes in 2023, West was sixth in tackles (40), first in tackles for loss (7), and tied for first in sacks (2). Adding him to the fold would certainly bolster the group with another formidable presence in the middle.

As of current, he is unranked via the transfer portal rankings. He also has reported offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas State, Rutgers, Indiana, and LSU.

