Michigan football offers top running back in 2025 class

If you want to run the football, it’s a good bet to select the college in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines have established a dominant running attack in the past couple of years and now they’re going after some of the top backs in the country.

In 2024, the maize and blue have Jordan Marshall, the four-star from Cincinnati, committed, and are working on adding Taylor Tatum, the fellow elite back from Texas. Now they’re turning their attention to 2025, working to get a jump start on the backs in that class.

Enter Harlem Berry, the No. 1 tailback in the country, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Berry, who hails from Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal School, is rated a four-star at No. 11 overall according to On3’s proprietary rankings.

On Thursday, Berry announced that he’s received an offer from Michigan football.

He received the offer from Ron Bellamy, the wide receivers coach, which is notable as Bellamy himself is a Louisiana native who made the trek up north to play for the maize and blue. Bellamy was also key in recruiting Amorion Walker from Louisiana in the 2022 cycle, and he also coached Donovan Edwards at the high school-level.

At the moment, both On3 and 247Sports predict that Berry will end up at LSU. But he also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC.

Berry is listed at 5-foot-11, 175-pounds at this juncture. A dual-sport athlete that also runs track, Berry reportedly has run a 100-meter dash at 10.57 seconds — a blazing fast time.

Check out his sophomore highlights below:

