Michigan football offers top 25 transfer target

The NCAA Football portal opened on Monday, and Michigan is expected to be one of the most active teams in the country. Though the Wolverines are 100% percent focused on beating Alabama and winning the national championship, next year’s roster needs tending to as well.

Specifically, the defensive backfield will look quite different from this year. Michigan could lose as many as four starters to the NFL after this season with Mike Sainristil, Josh Wallace, Rod Moore, and Makari Paige either running out of eligibility or getting NFL attention. Though Michigan has a lot of promising young talent on the roster, they will likely take between one and three transfers to pad depth.

The first public target on the board is former Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout. Stout will be entering his fifth year of college football and has played for North Texas and Western Kentucky. Stout recorded 29 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups in seven games this season. He has 114 total tackles, five interceptions, and 14 pass breakups during his college career.

Blessed to be offered by Michigan! pic.twitter.com/nM4oCWbntU — Upton Stout₅🦅 (@upton_5tout) December 4, 2023

Stout is likely being recruited as a nickel replacement for Mike Sainristil. He stands at 5-foot-9, weighs 185 pounds, and moves exceptionally well. Ja’Den McBurrows is currently expected to start inside next year, but he has the flexibility to go outside should Stout end up on the roster.

Stout is a popular name as well. He currently has a four-star transfer grade of 91 from 247Sports and is ranked as the 21st overall player and second overall DB in the portal. Stout has reported offers from Pitt, Washington State, Memphis, Houston, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Tulsa, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Virginia, USC, and Michigan. The Wolverines stand alone as the strongest program on his offer sheet, so it would not be surprising to see him end up as a Wolverine.

In addition to Stout, former Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman has reported a Michigan offer on his Twitter. The Wolverines have certainly had private conversations with a number of other players, but those two remain the only public targets.

