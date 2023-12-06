Michigan football offers top 2023-24 transfer WR

The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday, and Michigan is expected to be one of the most active teams in the country. Though the Wolverines are 100% percent focused on beating Alabama and winning the national championship, next year’s roster needs tending to as well.

The Wolverines have publically offered Dante Moore, Joey Slackman, and Upton Stout, and added a fourth player to the exclusive list on Wednesday with Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley getting an offer. Michigan is expecting both top receivers Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to depart for the NFL, leaving a void at the position.

McCulley just finished his junior season where he totalled 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns. Interestingly, McCulley actually started his career at quarterback and has nearly 500 career passing yards. Should he end up with Michigan, it would be no surprise to see him take part in a trick play.

McCulley stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds and would immediately fill the need for a 50/50 possession receiver who can physically outmatch cornerbacks. With Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan being the presumed other top receivers, a big-body threat is much needed to balance the room skillset.

McCulley is currently reporting offers from Penn State, South Carolina, NC State, Mississippi State, South Florida, and Michigan. As the top ranked team nationally, Michigan should be hot on his mind when he makes a decision.

The offer does bring up an interesting question: What is going on with Darrius Clemons? The former highly ranked prospect was widely expected to be Michigan’s big body receiver, but has managed just 40 receiving yards thusfar in his career. Hopefully his offer is not a sign of things to come, but this could be a reaction to either a suspected Clemons transfer or the staff concluding that he will not be ready for significant reps next season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire