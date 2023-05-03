Michigan football offers top-100 2025 O-Lineman who’s committed to Penn State

The Wolverines are currenlty building a top class for the 2024 recruiting cylce. Out of the 15 commitments for the 2024 cycle, five of them are on the offensive line and the Wolverines still have other O-Line targets out there.

But it’s not stopping the maize and blue from reaching out to top offensuve line targets for the 2025 or 2026 cycles. In fact, the maize and blue have been reaching out to several big-time offensive line targets in the recent weeks.

Most recently, Michigan football offered 2025 offensive tackle Jaelyn Matthews who committed to Penn State back in late January.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle hails from Toms River (New Jersey) Toms River North and is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and the Composite rankings. The Composite says he is the 59th-ranked recruit int he 2025 class, the seventh-best OT, and the top-ranked player in the state of New Jersey.

Michigan has had success recruiting in the Jersey area and it would make sense the Wolverines would try to get the best recruit the state has to offer. But the maize and blue will have to beat out Penn State to land him.

Matthews has an impressive offer sheet already. He has had offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, and others.

