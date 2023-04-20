Michigan football offers speedy 2025 wide receiver

One thing is for sure in recent years, Michigan football desires speed at the skill positions.

It started under former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, whose mantra ‘speed in space’ permeated the strategy, not just for the wide receivers, but the defensive backs, as well. Since, we’ve seen players such as Roman Wilson and Cristian Dixon come to Ann Arbor to wear a winged helmet.

There’s another wide receiver that Michigan is officially targeting who knows a little something about speed. 2025 Tempe (Ariz.) Coronal Del Sol three-star wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright runs a reported 10.8 100-meter dash and has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado State. He announced via Twitter that he now also boasts an offer from the Wolverines.

Vines-Bright is listed at 6-foot-0, 185-pounds and primarily plays in the slot. 247Sports’ proprietary rankings notes him as the No. 52 wide receiver and seventh-best player in the state of Arizona.

Check out his highlights below.

