Michigan football offers rising-star brother of 2024 signee

Perhaps one of the most underrated signees of the 2024 recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Owen Wafle, who flipped last year from his commitment to Notre Dame. Wafle is the quintessential ‘football guy’ and quickly became a fan favorite soon after signing day when a video surfaced showing him making an impressive tackle in a high school game.

And perhaps he won’t be the only Wafle to end up in Ann Arbor.

On Tuesday, as Michigan football continues to put out offers despite the uncertainty with head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewing for NFL jobs, and one was extended to Luke Wafle, Owen’s younger brother.

A 2026 Princeton (N.J.) Hun School four-star edge rusher, Luke Wafle is listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and is the No. 92 player in the country, regardless of position, according to 247Sports. He already has offers from Duke, Boston College, Illinois, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, and West Virginia.

Michigan has had a lot of success getting legacy prospects, including Ronnie and Kendrick Bell, Christopher and Myles Hinton, James and Josh Ross, and others.

Rising 2026 ATH Luke Wafle (@WafleLuke) is one to be watch. The younger bro of Michigan DL commit Owen Wafle. pic.twitter.com/FnPcSu5m6q — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) September 23, 2023

