Michigan football offers rising 2026 OT from Ohio

Could the lure of the Joe Moore Award could be enough to woo an offensive lineman from the Buckeye state north to wear a winged helmet? Judging by how he reported his offer to Michigan football, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.

The 2026 class is still a ways off as 2024 is currently on the clock, but if you can impress them while they’re young, then you’ve got a shot. 2026 Avon Lake (Ohio) offensive tackle Maxwell Riley already has an Ohio State offer and one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to OSU. But on Wednesday, Riley posted he’s newly received a Michigan offer, along with a photo of the Wolverines’ O-line posing with the prestigious Joe Moore Award.

After a great conversation with @Coach_SMoore, I’m extremely excited, grateful, and humbled to announce I’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan‼️ @coachkostelnik @DaleRodick @CoachLowe212 pic.twitter.com/J7Qa3Ugv8j — Maxwell Riley (@bigmax2026) April 19, 2023

Riley already has offers from OSU, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Toledo. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, 263-pounds. Riley also started on the varsity team despite being a freshman at the high school level.

