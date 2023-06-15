Michigan football offers rising 2025 Ohio QB product

Michigan has its 2024 quarterback in the fold after getting a commitment from five-star Jadyn Davis.

Now the focus has shifted to see what signal caller the Wolverines can secure in the 2025 cycle. The big fish is five-star Bryce Underwood at of Belleville (Michigan) but the Wolverines have also been in talks with five-star George MacIntyre out of Brentwood (Tennessee). The Wolverines have also been working on Ohio product Ryan Montgomery and on Wednesday, Michigan offered another Ohio kid, Tavien St. Clair.

St. Clair is a rising four-star quarterback from Bellefontaine (Ohio). The 6-foot-3 gun-slinger took to Twitter to announce his offer from the Wolverines.

St. Clair is a four-star quarterback according to 247Sports, but he is a three-star on the Composite rankings. He is the 337th-ranked recruit in the 2025 cycle and the 26th-best quarterback.

St. Clair has been visiting camps this spring and summer. He has been picking up big-time offers left and right. Not only has Michigan offered him, but teams like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, and others have offered him recently.

He started last season as a sophomore with Bellefontaine. He threw for 2,453 yards, 25 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

There are currently two Crystal Ball predictions for St. Clair to end up with the Buckeyes.

Sophomore year highlights! 208-294 attempts 2,453 yards 71% completions 25 tds 4 ints. Cbc offensive player of the year and broke 5 school records. https://t.co/X8740wZNsH — Tavien St. Clair (@TJSaint_1) November 7, 2022

