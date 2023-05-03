Michigan football offers a recent portal entry CB

A big question mark that remains for Michigan football after spring ball concluded was, who would start opposite of Will Johnson on defense? We know Johnson is going to lock up one side of the field and Mike Sainristil will start at nickel, but what about the other starting corner?

Amorion Walker has been talked about like crazy this off-season. The former receiver has been converted to play corner and he has the raw talent to do it, but can he get up to speed before the season starts? The other player who has received a ton of buzz is Ja’Den McBurrows. Injuries have derailed his playing time in Ann Arbor, but he is finally healthy and ready to compete for that spot.

However, Michigan is apparently still searching for some depth or that starter.

Trey Amos recently entered the transfer portal. Amos was a starter at Louisiana and played quite well during his tenure there. He announced via Twitter that Michigan offered him.

Blessed to receive and offer from The University of Michigan!! pic.twitter.com/EMzhkYjQhY — Trenayvian🖤 (@TreyAmos21) May 2, 2023

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound cornerback was in the 2020 class and should have two years of eligibility remaining at whichever school he may choose. According to his Twitter feed, Amos has received offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, LSU, Ole Miss, Illinois, Oregon, Oklahoma, and plenty more.

During the 2022 season, he recorded 35 tackles and eight pass breakups. According to PFF, he had a coverage grade of 75.0 last year which was the 124th-best in the entire country.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire