Michigan football offers four-star 2025 OT

The Wolverines are sitting pretty when it comes to offensive linemen in the class of 2024. Michigan has four offensive linemen committed and three of them are four-star prospects.

When your team wins the Joe Moore Award for being the nation’s best offensive line in back-to-back years, recruits will want to play for you. With that being the case in the 2024 class, the same should happen in the 2025 class.

The Wolverines recently offered a top target in the 2025 class and he happens to be an offensive tackle.

Michigan offered four-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi out of Lewisville (TX).

Fasusi is 6-foot-4 and weighs 285-pounds. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, the four-star recruit is 63rd-ranked prospect in the nation and he is the eighth-ranked offensive tackle in the country.

With being a top-100 recruit, he has compiled a really nice offer sheet. Some of the top teams to offer Fasusi are: Auburn, Florda State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and many others.

More!

Michigan football offers 2025 athlete out of Florida Michigan football offers 2026 WR out of Texas Michigan football offers 2026 two-way lineman

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire