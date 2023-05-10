Michigan football offers emerging 2026 athlete from Pennsylvania

Michigan football has been focused mostly on the burgeoning 2024 class, and a little on the 2025 class, but 2026 recruiting is certainly on the radar — even if it’s still three years away. The Wolverines have put out a handful of offers to the soon-to-be sophomore class, getting in early where it appears warranted.

On Tuesday, another 2026 player in Big Ten territory reported an offer from the maize and blue.

2026 Harrisburg (Pa.) athlete Elias Coke added to what’s already becoming an impressive offer sheet. While he doesn’t have a ton of ‘big name’ schools to report, he does have 17 reported offers, including several Power Five programs. Boston College, Michigan State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Pitt, Maryland, Rutgers, and Iowa State are all on the list. And Michigan football added themselves to it with a reported offer.

Coke is listed at 6-foot-2, 192-pounds. It’s unclear which position he’ll play at the next level, but he plays wide receiver and safety in high school.

Check out his freshman highlights below:

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire