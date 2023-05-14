Michigan football offers emerging 2025 TE from SEC country

Michigan football is in full force when it comes to recruiting the 2024 class, but it also has eyes on 2025.

Last cycle, the Wolverines underwhelmed, but they were also laying the groundwork for what’s become a stellar 2024 recruiting class. With 17 commits this cycle, the maize and blue are still working their top targets while also putting down foundations in 2025.

As such, Michigan football is making in-roads with some top-flight prospects in the next generation.

This weekend, the Wolverines offered a yet-unranked prospect from Georgia, 2025 Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking, who already has some impressive offers to his name.

Brooking boasts offers from Michigan State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, South Carolina, Duke, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and more. At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, he still has some room to grow, but he’s obviously garnering enough interest, indicating he’ll be a major player at the next level.

Check out his sophomore season highlights below:

