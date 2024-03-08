Michigan football offers emerging 2025 running back

Though most people look at star rankings to determine how good a prospect might be, it doesn’t always tell the entire story.

When a recruit is a three-star but has 20 offers, many from elite programs around the country, you can generally tell that he’s either being underscouted, or the recruiting services are missing something that coaches are not.

Such is the case for 2025 Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw three-star running back Jasper Parker. Listed by 247Sports as the No. 45 tailback in the country, he boasts offers from schools such as Alabama, Penn State, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, and USC.

And on Thursday, he added Michigan football to the list.

The offer coming from Bellamy is smart, as the former Wolverines wide receiver, who coaches that position now, originally hails from the state of Louisiana — as does Parker.

Also a basketball player, Parker is listed at 6-feet, 200 pounds, and certainly already has the requisite size to play the running back role once he arrives at his eventual school of choice.

