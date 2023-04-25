Michigan football offers elite, speedy 2025 safety

Michigan football covets speed among just about all other things, it seems. Though a little late to the program given some of his other offers, a track star who plays safety in the DMV is getting some well-deserved attention in the north.

2025 Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga four-star safety Kelvin Kainoa Winston runs a reported 10.7 100-meter dash, and has offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, and is getting more and more as the weeks go by. Rated the No. 59 player in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, he’s also the sixth-best safety and top player in Washington D.C.

On Monday, he reported that Michigan football joined his offer list.

Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Michigan!! #goblue 🔵 pic.twitter.com/i3g1Z62ttT — Kelvin Kainoa Winston (@KainoaWinston) April 24, 2023

Winston is listed at 6-feet, 185-pounds. He doesn’t appear to have a favorite at this time.

Check out his highlights below.

